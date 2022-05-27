Investigation underway after Larimer County deputy shot fugitive following chase

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a fugitive Thursday following a chase, the sheriff's office announced.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of South County Road 7 and East Highway 60. The passenger was a known fugitive, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle took off and the passenger shot at deputies.

The vehicle then stopped, and the passenger ran off into a field near Weld County Road 38 east of I-25. The suspect was shot by a deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.