Investigation underway after Arapahoe County inmate found deceased

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances around an inmate's death on Thursday.

Fabian Davalos, a 29-year-old inmate at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, was founded deceased around noon Thursday, said Ginger Delgado, public information officer with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Delgado said an investigation is underway to determine how Davalos died after he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures failed. He was transported to Parker Adventist Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

His cause of death has not been determined, Delgado said.

Investigators are talking with witnesses, including staff and inmates.