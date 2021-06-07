Intersection closed in northern Commerce City for crash, semi rolled in backyard

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A fuel tanker crashed into a backyard in northern Commerce City at E. 96th Avenue and Highway 2 Monday morning.

E. 96th Avenue is closed in the area and both directions of Highway 2 have closed between E. 88th Avenue and E. 104th Avenue.

The tanker had crashed through a fence and was on its side, bent at a 90-degree angle, in a backyard.

Commerce City Police Department Chief of Police Clint Nichols said four vehicles were involved, including the tanker.

Wide view of the scene at 96th and highway 2. Both roadways remain closed. pic.twitter.com/twKrgwB9Sz — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 7, 2021

One person was injured and extricated, according to South Adams Fire. The person was transported to a hospital. Four others were treated and released at the scene.

A train was stopped across part of 96th near the crash, but it's not clear if it's in connection to the crash.

As of 7:45 a.m., injuries are unknown. It's not clear what caused the crash.

