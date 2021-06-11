Instructor, student OK after plane goes down in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Two people are safe after a single-engine plane went down in a field near Lafayette Thursday.

According to Sgt. Montes with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to an area southwest of Highway 287 and Isabelle Road where they found a plane in a field.

An instructor and a student were on the plane, a Piper PA-32 single-engine, which had flown out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

The plane was damaged, but Mt. View Fire Rescue reported neither person was injured.

@MVFireRescue @LFD4620 @CSP_Boulder @BldrCOSheriff @BoulderRescue responded to a plane that went down in a field southwest of Hwy 287 and Isabelle Rd at 7:10pm. Two people in the damaged plane were not hurt. FAA and NTSB were contacted for investigation. Hwy 287 has reopened pic.twitter.com/sfpLhpGqoA — Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) June 11, 2021

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot reported engine problems prior to landing in the field.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on scene to investigate. Investigators from the FAA will arrive Friday.