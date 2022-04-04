Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Littleton, US Marshals Service says

DENVER – An inmate housed inside a minimum security facility in Littleton has gone missing, and the U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Frank Elliott, 60, was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton on Sunday at around 10:15 a.m., according to officials from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Elliott, who was sentenced in the District of South Dakota to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, was described as having brown hair and eyes, measuring 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons

The United States Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies around the state were notified about his disappearance and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about Elliott is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (303) 335-3400.