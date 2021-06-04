Watch
Inmate escapes from Colorado Plains Medical Center

Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 03, 2021
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — An inmate who was being treated at a Fort Morgan hospital has escaped, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was being treated at Colorado Plains Medical Center at the time of the escape.

The sheriff's office did not provide a photo or the name of the escaped inmate but said he's approximately 5'4" tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing an orange jail uniform.

He was last seen traveling southbound on Grant Street.

If seen, call 911. Do not make contact with the inmate.

The sheriff's office says anyone in the area should secure their homes and watch for suspicious activity.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing and will be updated.

