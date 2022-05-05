Watch
Injured man dies about 2 weeks after shooting in Aurora

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:13:49-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man shot in Aurora on April 22 died of his injuries on Wednesday, about two weeks after the shooting.

Around 3:20 p.m. on April 22, officers with the Aurora Police Department started an investigation into a shooting at the Liberty Creek Apartments at 13100 E. Kansas Drive. Police found one man who had an apparent gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nearby schools were under a secure perimeter from 3:21 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

On Thursday, police announced the person had died Wednesday. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified him as 32-year-old Noah Kelly Pfister.

"At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined," police said.

Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

