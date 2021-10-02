Infant and adult dead in crash north of Wellington, southbound I-25 closed

WELLINGTON, Colo. — An infant and an adult died in a crash on Interstate 25 north of Wellington, which has led to a full closure of the southbound lanes.

The call came in at 6:43 p.m. for a crash involving one vehicle at mile marker 288, which is south of Buckeye Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

There were five people in the vehicle involved in the crash. One infant and one adult were pronounced dead on scene, CSP said.

Another adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other children are being airlifted to the hospital, according to CSP.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

All of southbound I-25 is closed for helicopters south of Buckeye Road.

This story is developing and will be updated.