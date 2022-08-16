Increased security at Silver Hills Middle School in Westminster after threat is reported on 1st day of school

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Families picking up their children at Silver Hills Middle School in Westminster may see increased security on campus Tuesday after a potential threat was shared on social media on the first day of the new school year.

In a letter to Silver Hills families and staff, Principal Julie Evans wrote school officials were notified about the potential threat to the school early Tuesday morning.

After an investigation into threat was started by district security and the Westminster Police Department, law enforcement contacted the student suspected of making the threat to determine its validity.

Evans reassured parents the student would not be attending school or be allowed on district property until the investigation is concluded.

As a precaution, the school will have increased security from the district as well as police presence through the rest of the day, Evans wrote.

“This is a precaution and will not impact school operations,” the principal wrote in a letter obtained by Denver7. “As always, this is a good reminder that the safety of our school is our priority, and any report of a potential threat is taken seriously and immediately investigated.”

Evans reminded everyone that reports can be made to a trusted adult at the school or through Safe2Tell if they’re concerned about potential threats to safety on campus.