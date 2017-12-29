Increased DUI patrols for New Year's and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

1. Increased DUI patrols start this weekend as NYE approaches

Starting today until Jan. 2, 2018, CDOT, CSP and local law enforcement will increase DUI enforcement to keep roads safe from impaired drivers during the New Year’s weekend celebrations

2. First hearing in pot shop raids after ten employees were charged

The first hearing for at least two of the ten employees charged with varying degrees of marijuana distribution will take place today. Learn the latest developments from this story here: http://bit.ly/2E9WtZ9

3. California prepares to smoke ‘em, but not all cities have ‘em

The state legalizes recreational marijuana use Monday, but only a few cities have shops with the necessary license — and no shops in L.A. or San Francisco will be able to open for the first day of legalization.

4. Ice Rink on Evergreen Lake opens today

The ice on Evergreen Lake is twelve inches thick, so bring the whole family for an incredible ice skating experience at Evergreen Lake. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Denver to stay dry and mild until the weekend

Friday will be windy and warmer again with strong, gusty west winds of 20-40 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees in Denver.