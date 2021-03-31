Immersive 'Van Gogh Alive' exhibit coming to Denver this summer

DENVER — "Van Gogh Alive," a large, family-friendly, multi-sensory experience that immerses visitors in Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings, is coming to Denver this summer.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota and Andrew Kay Management in partnership with Grande Experiences are bringing "Van Gogh Alive" to The Hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace from July 9 through Sept. 26.

While Van Gogh's paintings have been on displayed for more than a century around the world, this new digital showcase brings his artwork to life through enormous, crystal-clear images, DCPA said.

Unlike most art galleries that are silent and where visitors can view the pieces from afar, visitors at "Van Gogh Alive" can interact and experience with the art in new ways through light, color, sound and fragrance, DCPA said.

"What better way to celebrate Van Gogh’s birthday, than to announce this spectacular sensory experience," said DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "'Van Gogh Alive' literally envelops audiences of all ages in the masterpieces of this extraordinary artist and is a remarkable way to allow locals and tourists alike to interact with visual art.”

"Van Gogh Alive" was created by Grande Experiences. It's been shown at more than 65 cities across six continents.

"The team and I at Grande Experiences are very excited and honored to partner with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to bring the world renowned 'Van Gogh Alive' to the people of Denver and indeed all of Colorado,” said owner and creator Bruce Peterson. "'Van Gogh Alive' is an exceptionally innovative multi-sensory experience that took 18 months and countless iterations over the past decade to create."

This is a COVID-safe event. Click here to learn more about it.

Tickets go on sale on April 20 at 10 a.m. on the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website. On Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays, the exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35.