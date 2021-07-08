Idaho Springs officer faces assault charge involving at-risk adult

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs police officer faces a charge of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult after using a Taser to injure a man in his 70s who was wielding a "club-like object," the Idaho Springs Police Department said Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident around 11 p.m. on May 30, 2021. That evening, Nicholas Hanning, 35, and another officer with the Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD) responded to an alleged assault along the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. A woman had said she was assaulted by her neighbor, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The officers were able to identify the neighbor's apartment and when he opened the door, he was holding "a sword-like weapon with what appeared to be teeth along both edges," according to the district attorney's office. The man, who was in his 70s, and Hanning got into a physical altercation.

Hanning and the other officer commanded the man to stop before Hanning deployed his Taser, according to the district attorney's office.

The man was injured and transported to a hospital.

Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck reviewed the incident and on June 3, contacted the District Attorney’s Office to request an independent criminal investigation.

"This decision was based solely on the internal review process that takes place when any ISPD officer is involved in any use of force incident," the police department said.

District Attorney Heidi McCollum reviewed the incident, which included body camera footage, and called in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist, according to the district attorney's office.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for a charge of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, which is a Class 6 felony, against Hanning.

Hanning turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney's office. His bond was set at $2,000. Formal charges will come down by July 12.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to the person directly involved in this incident, along with the family members that were impacted,” Chief Buseck said.

The police department said Hanning has worked with the police department for three years. He does not have any prior complaints related to use of force with the ISPD.

The City of Idaho Springs is currently evaluating Hanning’s employment with the police department.

The other officer involved, whom the police department identified as Ellie Summers, received internal disciplinary action per departmental policy regarding a policy violation. No details were available on this violation.

Other details on this incident were not available Thursday morning.