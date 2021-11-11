Idaho Springs officer being sued for unnecessary use of force against deaf man resigns

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the officers who’s being sued for unnecessary use of force against a man who is deaf has resigned from the Idaho Springs Police Department.

Officer Ellie Summer’s Oct. 22 resignation letter, which was obtained by Denver7, is a two-week notice citing “personal growth and opportunities” as the reasons for leaving.

According to the Clear Creek Courant , Chief Nate Buseck said during an Oct. 25 city council work session that Summers was leaving the Idaho Springs Police Department to join a “small sheriff’s department.” He didn’t specify which department Summers was going to but confirmed it was not the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The resignation letter does not mention the 2019 incident involving Brady Mistic, who filed suit against Summers, former Officer Nicholas Hanning, the City of Idaho Springs and the Board of County Commissioners of Clear Creek County in September.

The lawsuit claims Hanning and Summers slammed Mistic to the ground during a traffic stop in Idaho Springs after he didn’t comply with the officers’ verbal commands. Mistic is deaf, so he could not hear the commands.

Mistic was arrested for assaulting a police officer and spent four months in the Clear Creek County Jail before the charge was dropped.

Both Summers and Hanning were also involved in a May encounter with a 75-year-old man that left the man injured. Summers received internal disciplinary action. Hanning was fired and later charged with assault.