WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 76 are closed between Lochbuie and Hudson due to a major crash.

The closure runs between exit 31 and 25.

Eastbound lanes are open.

The Frontage Road is the best way around the crash.

The westbound lanes may stay closed for much of the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the crash. No details were available early Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.