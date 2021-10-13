I-76 east closed near Hudson for tanker rollover

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Interstate 76 are closed due to tanker rollover near Hudson.

The crash was reported around 7:35 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-76 is closed from the Lochbuie on ramp to Colorado State Highway 52, according to the Fort Lupton Fire Department. One westbound lane is also closed at Highway 52.

Colorado State Patrol hazmat is responding to the crash.

There’s no ETA on when the road will reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated.