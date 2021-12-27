I-70 to close in both directions over Vail Pass Monday for avalanche mitigation

Interstate 70 will close in both directions at Vail Pass starting at 9 a.m. Monday for avalanche mitigation work.

The closure is expected to last about an hour.

Westbound traffic will stop at exit 195 at Copper Mountain. Eastbound traffic will stop at exit 176 in Vail, with a CMV closure at exit 180 in East Vail.

Many avalanches rumbled down Colorado mountains over the weekend, including one that killed a skier near Cameron Pass and one that buried a skier near Ophir. In the latter case, the Colorado Avalanache Information Center said the person was rescued by friends and was found unconscious. However, they were able to ski out with the group.