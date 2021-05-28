I-70 shut down in Glenwood Canyon after major rollover crash

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — The holiday travel weekend was already off to a tough start in the Colorado mountains on Friday.

Interstate 70 was shut down in Glenwood Canyon on Friday afternoon after a major rollover crash, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the eastbound lanes of the highway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Both directions of the highway were closed while crews worked to remove the wreckage and investigate the crash.

The highway was shut down from mile markers 116-132. CDOT had no estimate on when the roadway would reopen.