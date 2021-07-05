I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopens after flood advisory closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon has reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down both directions of the interstate in the canyon Monday afternoon due to a flash flood warning for the area.

The interstate was closed around 4:45 p.m. The closure was lifted around 5:50 p.m.

A flash flood warning for the area will trigger a closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after several mudslides from the burn scar washed up onto the highway over the past week.

At least four mudslides Saturday shut Glenwood Canyon down for nearly 24 hours. About a dozen vehicles were caught between slides, but crews were able to clear a path and turn them around.

These closures may last a few minutes or several hours, depending on the incident. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.