I-70 closed Friday afternoon through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood warning

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon Friday afternoon after a flash flood warning was issued for the area.

The flash flood warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. as a storm moved through the area. CDOT has said for weeks that it will close the interstate down when a flash flood warning is issued because of the potential for debris flow.

#GlenwoodCanyon burn scar area is under a Flash Flood Warning as of 4:15 p.m. lasting through this evening, which has closed I-70. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. Check https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG for more info. pic.twitter.com/GNcu99Lt9p — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 3, 2021

The interstate is closed between West Glenwood and Dotsero, according to CDOT.

A series of storms that brought heavy rain to the area this summer caused large mudslides in Glenwood Canyon in late July that damaged parts of the interstate.

It reopened after a two-week closure mid-August and has not seen any extended closures since then, even though the last major rain brought down some more debris from the canyon walls above the road.

CDOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last. The detour is up through Silverthorne, Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, Craig and down to Rifle.

Click here for the latest road conditions across the state.

