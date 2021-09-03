Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-70 closed Friday afternoon through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood warning

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
I-70 reopens
i-70 open.png
Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:00:13-04

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon Friday afternoon after a flash flood warning was issued for the area.

The flash flood warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. as a storm moved through the area. CDOT has said for weeks that it will close the interstate down when a flash flood warning is issued because of the potential for debris flow.

The interstate is closed between West Glenwood and Dotsero, according to CDOT.

A series of storms that brought heavy rain to the area this summer caused large mudslides in Glenwood Canyon in late July that damaged parts of the interstate.

It reopened after a two-week closure mid-August and has not seen any extended closures since then, even though the last major rain brought down some more debris from the canyon walls above the road.

CDOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last. The detour is up through Silverthorne, Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, Craig and down to Rifle.

Click here for the latest road conditions across the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive