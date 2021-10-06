I-70 closed between Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels and Silverthorne following fatal crash

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels and Silverthorne following a fatal crash Tuesday evening.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said CSP received a call at 10:47 p.m. about a multi-vehicle crash and fire in the westbound lanes.

He said at last count, at least five vehicles were involved, including a semi.

One person died. It's unknown which vehicle the person was inside. There was no information available on any other injuries.

CDOT

Lewis said CDOT is still working to learn what happened to cause the crash.

According to CDOT cameras, crews were still cleaning the scene Wednesday morning.

It's not yet clear why eastbound lanes are also closed.

Tamara Rollison with CDOT said I-70 will stay closed for a while Wednesday. There is no estimated time for reopening. Crews are working to assess the damage, she said.

US 6 up Loveland Pass is the alternate route.

CDOT

Denver7 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.