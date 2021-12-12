I-70 closed at the tunnels due to power failure amid heavy traffic

FRISCO, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels due to a power failure inside the tunnels, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported Sunday afternoon.

Eastbound lanes are closed from the Frisco exit to Loveland Pass. The westbound lanes are closed from Loveland Pass to Frisco. CDOT reported the closure around 1 p.m.

A CDOT spokesperson said the power inside the tunnels went out just before 1 p.m. The cause of the failure is not known, but it could be wind-related, the spokesperson said.

Before the safety closure, CDOT reported heavy eastbound traffic.

Cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill. Motorists on Twitter are reporting long delays.

CDOT reported that power was restored around 2 p.m. However, safety systems will need to be reset before they can reopen the tunnels. There is no estimated time on when I-70 will reopen.

CDOT is recommending Loveland Pass as an alternate route.