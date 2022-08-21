I-70 reopens at Glenwood Canyon after flash flood warning expires

UPDATE: Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened around 4 p.m. Sunday after about a two-hour closure due to a flash flood warning that was allowed to expire.

DENVER — Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed after the Colorado Department of Transportation shut the interstate down Sunday afternoon due to a flash flood warning.

The interstate was closed around 2 p.m. Closure points for westbound traffic is Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116). Closure points for eastbound traffic is from West Glenwood (Exit 114) to Dotsero (Exit 133).

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area until 1:45 p.m. CDOT said the closure would remain in place through the duration of the advisory.

A flash flood warning for the area will prompt CDOT to close I-70 through Glenwood Canyon to prevent drivers from getting caught in potential mudslides triggered by heavy rain over the burn scar.

Depending on the incident, these closures may last a few minutes or several hours. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

