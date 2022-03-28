Watch
I-25 ramps to I-70 closed for trash truck rollover

Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 28, 2022
DENVER — The ramps from northbound and southbound I-25 to eastbound I-70 are closed because of a trash truck rollover.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure at 10:24 a.m. They did not provide an ETA on how long the closure would remain in place, but a tow truck is already on scene working to flip the trash truck back on its wheels.

The crash involved a trash truck and another vehicle. The Denver Fire Department said a driver was taken to the hospital, but it was not clear if it was the driver of the trash truck or the passenger vehicle.

Officials recommend drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Detail on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

