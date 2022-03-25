I-25 north reopens near Castle Rock after police investigation

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The northbound lanes of I-25 have reopened near Castle Rock for a follow-up investigation on a deadly crash Tuesday.

The northbound lanes closed between exit 182 for Wilcox Street and exit 184 for Meadows Highway. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it would likely remain closed for about an hour.

It reopened at approximately 10:38 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler confirmed the closure was due to a police investigation follow-up into a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred near the exit for Wilcox Street sometime before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately available.

CDOT recommends drivers take Wolfensberger Road, then west to Prairie Hawk Drive, then north to Meadows Parkway and then east back to I-25 as an alternate route.