I-25 reopens at 120th Avenue following multi-vehicle crash at 104th Avenue

Denver7
Crews clean up a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 near 104th Avenue on March 31, 2021. All involved vehicles had been removed at this point.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:54:47-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed at 120th Avenue Wednesday morning for a multi-vehicle crash at 104th Avenue.

The southbound lanes reopened around 7:50 a.m. after closing around 6:30 a.m.

When it was still closed, all traffic was being diverted off the highway at 120th Avenue.

Drivers could use the side roads down to 104th Avenue or 84th Avenue to get around the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-25 were also moving slowly between 92nd Avenue and 120th Avenue.

As of 7:50 a.m., there were no details available on the crash or injuries.

