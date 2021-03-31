I-25 reopens at 120th Avenue following multi-vehicle crash at 104th Avenue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed at 120th Avenue Wednesday morning for a multi-vehicle crash at 104th Avenue.

The southbound lanes reopened around 7:50 a.m. after closing around 6:30 a.m.

When it was still closed, all traffic was being diverted off the highway at 120th Avenue.

SB 25 is closed at 120th due to a serious crash before 104th. You will have to use the side roads down to 104th or 84th to get around it. pic.twitter.com/IACDBL4Dck — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) March 31, 2021

Drivers could use the side roads down to 104th Avenue or 84th Avenue to get around the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-25 were also moving slowly between 92nd Avenue and 120th Avenue.

As of 7:50 a.m., there were no details available on the crash or injuries.