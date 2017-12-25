Hundreds of people spend Christmas helping people in need

DENVER -- Hearts were filled on this Christmas Day as hundreds of people spent the holiday at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

Folks from all over the Denver metro came downtown to give their time. They gave away clothes, jackets, blankets, suitcases and food that were donated for homeless and low-income people. The event is put on by Denver After Hours.

"I got a coat so far, a jacket, this is all I've been having," said Rickye Henderson. "This is a blessing right here, for real, this is a blessing."

Denver After Hours has been doing this for eight years. Each year it gets bigger.

"You want it to be what Christmas is all about for most people, with their family and friends, you want it to be an interaction where you can communicate and wish someone a Merry Christmas," said volunteer Matt Moore.

People started lining up to get the free items early in the morning hours. Event organizers started letting people in at noon.

"You got a lot of homeless people here and you don't know where their next meal is going to come from, where their next pair of socks will come from," said Tyrone Powlf, another volunteer.

All the leftover items will be taken to homeless shelters.