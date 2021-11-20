Hundreds of DIA janitors walk off the job over pay, labor practices

DENVER — Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport walked off the job Saturday over what they say is a lack of fair wages and labor practices.

The union representing DIA janitors, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105, said in a release Saturday that after months of negotiations with their contractor, Flagship Facility Services, 350 members of the union went on strike.

The union said the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a three-year contract and will hold a rally Saturday outside the fifth level on the south side of the terminal.

“We’re on strike for fair wages and workloads,” said Luis Gonzalez in a statement. “We keep this place running, we put ourselves at risk every day, and we deserve to be able to put food on the table for the holidays.”

Denver7 has reached out to Flagship Facility Services for a comment, but we have yet to hear back from them.

The strike comes as DIA enters the busy Thanksgiving travel week. An airport spokesperson said they are working to minimize any disruptions and urge both sides to come to an agreement quickly.

“We urge our contractor Flagship, and our janitors’ union to come to an agreement quickly. We believe they can resolve their differences. In the meantime, we are working closely with Flagship to minimize any disruption in service and impacts to DEN and our passengers,“ the statement read.

