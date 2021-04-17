Human remains found in Eagle River, Eagle County Sheriff's Office investigating

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains have been found in Edwards, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators responded to a report of human remains found in the Eagle River at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. They did not provide further details on how the remains were found.

The identity of the victim will not be released pending next of kin notifications, the sheriff's office said.

The Eagle County Coroners Office will determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office did not provide any further details.