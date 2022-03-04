Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Huerfano Road Fire in Pueblo County, now 230 acres, is fully contained

Huerfano Road Fire March 3 2022
KOAA
Huerfano Road Fire March 3 2022
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:54:52-05

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Huerfano Road Fire in southeast Pueblo County is now 100% contained, the sheriff's office announced Friday afternoon.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the fire, which sparked Wednesday near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road, was fully contained at 230 acres.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews were able to increase containment to 72%.

Fire crews will remain at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

No structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather