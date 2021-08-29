How you can help victims of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida has blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

The National Hurricane Center says “extremely life-threatening” storm surge inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is imminent somewhere within the area from Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Twelve volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming are in the Gulf Coast to provide shelter, food, emotional support, health services and recovery resources to the communities affected by the hurricane. Other Colorado agencies, like Colorado Task Force 1, are on their way to the area.

You can help these efforts by donating to the American Red Cross. You can make a financial gift on their website ($10 is the minimum online donation. All donations are tax deductible.)

