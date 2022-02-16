How to sign up for emergency alerts for your city, county in the Denver metro area in 2022

If there was an emergency in your neighborhood, how would you find out?

Many cities and counties have a notification system that will call your home phone when there is a fire, flood or other emergency situation. If you want a call or text to your cell phone, you have to register.

We complied the details for many Metro counties on February 15, 2022, but these links and systems do change.

ADAMS COUNTY

Adams County uses the CodeRED system to contact residents for evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices, and missing child reports. Learn more here.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY

Arapahoe County said residents and businesses with landline phones are already listed in Arapahoe County's 911 database and are therefore automatically included in the notification system. You may sign up to register mobile devices here.

AURORA

Aurora is using the CodeRED system. You can choose to receive notifications via landline, cellphone, email, text message, TTY, or a combination. These alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions. So, by providing an address, you will receive only those notifications that are most important to you. Learn more here.

BROOMFIELD

Broomfield City and County uses the CodeRED system to send out emergency alerts. Home phone numbers are entered into the 911 database and dialed automatically. CodeRED will not call a cell phone or VoIP system phone unless it has been registered. Register here.

BOULDER COUNTY/BOULDER

Boulder County has a mass notification system called Everbridge that is used to notify residents throughout the county about imminent threats to health and safety such as the need to evacuate due to a wildfire, or take other appropriate actions in the event of a flash flood or other critical police activity. Learn more and register here.

DENVER

Denver currently lists its outdoor warning siren system and the Everbridge wireless emergency alert system on its website.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County allows residents to sign up for emergency alerts and register their gate codes through their CodeRED emergency system.

ELBERT COUNTY

Elbert County also uses CodeRED for reverse emergency notification calls, weather warning notifications calls and emergency community updates. Learn more and sign up here.

GILPIN COUNTY

Gilpin County has its own ENS (emergency notification system). You can learn more and sign up here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

In Jefferson County, the CodeRED emergency notification system is used to citizens with warnings of flood, fire, tornadoes, chemical spills or dangerous suspects.

LARIMER COUNTY

Larimer County's Emergency Alert System is called NOCOALERT. You can sign up at LETA911.org or NOCOAlert.org, however LETA encourages residents to use the NOCOAlert. Learn more here.

WELD COUNTY

Weld County used CodeRED for emergency alerts. Learn more on the Weld County website.

THORNTON

Thornton residents may sign up for the T-Alert system and the CodeRED emergency notification system.

OTHER

If your city or county is not listed above, check the city and/or county's website for information about their emergency alert system and how to sign up.