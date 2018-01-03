How to recycle a Christmas tree

The holidays are coming to a close this week and trees are dropping their needles. The next step is to figure out where to put your tree.

When recycling a Christmas tree, there are rules to keep in mind for most drop off locations:

-All decorations need to be removed from the tree (lights, ornaments, garland, tinsel and stands)

-If the tree is wrapped in a plastic bag, it must be removed at drop off.

-Flocked or artificial trees will not be accepted.

If your trash or waste removal company does not accept Christmas trees, tree recycling programs offer an alternative for disposing of your tree.

South Suburban and the City of Littleton are two of the many locations in the state offering free Christmas tree recycling at two locations within the District from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. Locations include South Suburban’s Willow Spring Service Center, 7100 S. Jolly St., in Centennial and Cornerstone Park, 5150 W. Windermere St. (corner of W. Belleview Ave. and S. Windermere St.)

Residents within the South Suburban Parks and Recreation District can drop off their tree seven days a week from sunrise to sunset in Cornerstone’s parking lot, adjacent to the soccer fields, or at the Willow Spring Service Center in the designated enclosure by the front gate.

The trees will be mulched and used in landscaping throughout the District and the City of Littleton. Residents can obtain free mulch, beginning Dec. 28. The mulch will be available weekdays, 7:30 am until 3 pm at the Willow Spring site. Mulch is available from the City of Littleton throughout the year at the northwest corner of S. Prescott St. and W. Prentice Ave. Residents are responsible for loading and are encouraged to bring bags or trash cans and a shovel or pitchfork. Call South Suburban at 303.721.8478 or the City of Littleton at 303.795.3863 for more information.

Click here to find drop off sites and rules for the city of Denver.