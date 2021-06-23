How to help victims of the Olde Town Arvada shooting

ARVADA, Colo. — Verified donation accounts are now available for both Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley, the victims in the deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada Monday afternoon.

Johnny Hurley, 40, of Golden, has been described as the “hero” and “Good Samaritan” by the Arvada Police department for his actions that “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life” during the shooting.

Arvada police say the authorized GoFundMe account to help Hurley’s family with donations can be found here.

Beesley, a husband, father of two and school resource officer at Oberon Middle School, was the first to respond to a call for a suspicious incident around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Olde Town Arvada. Within 15 minutes, officers were responding to calls that Beesley had been shot.

The only official donation account to help Beesley’s family is through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

Police warn anyone interested in donating to be wary of scams suggesting other ways to donate during this time.