Hotel industry hopes to gain economic boost from MLB All-Star Game

DENVER — The excitement of hosting the MLB All-Star Game won't wear off anytime soon for Denverites, and especially not for hotel and lodging owners.

They hope the national spotlight on Denver draws additional revenues after an economically challenging year.

"I think it's going to be a four or five day revenue generator," said Carl Schmidt, owner of Capitol Hill Mansion Bed and Breakfast. "I think everybody is going to benefit from this — there's so many small businesses downtown."

Twenty years ago, Schmidt made a career change and has owned and operated Capitol Hill Mansion ever since.

"I thought it would be a lot more personable and right up my alley," he said.

The ongoing pandemic brought unexpected hurdles that he never could've imagined, including losing 78-80% percent in revenues.

"I was wondering, are we going to be here in nine months? It just really took a toll on my business," Schmidt said.

Schmidt hopes the MLB All-Star Game can reenergize his business along with other small businesses.

"It's going to be great for so many of us," he said.

Chris Chiari of The Patterson Inn agreed.

"Normally in July, we would have four or five, no more than six rooms booked," Chiari said. "I think with an event like this and the enthusiasm it should bring to the city, I think we have a chance to sell out."

