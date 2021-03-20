Horse rescued after falling into pool in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority helped rescue a horse that escaped its enclosure and fell into a pool full of freezing water in Fort Collins.

Poudre Fire responded to the 6500 block of Kyle Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a large animal rescue. Firefighters worked to calm the horse and keep its head out of the water while other firefighters set up ropes to get the horse out of the pool.

UPDATE: Several firefighters worked to calm the horse and keep its head out of the water. Other firefighters set up ropes in order to get the horse out of the pool. pic.twitter.com/6eHaMkwFyA — poudrefire (@poudrefire) March 20, 2021

By 7:20 p.m., the horse was successfully removed from the pool. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and others worked to warm the horse, while a Colorado State University (CSU) veterinarian attended to it. The horse was stabilized and taken to the CSU Vet Hospital for further care.

