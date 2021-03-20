Menu

Horse rescued after falling into pool in Fort Collins

Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 19, 2021
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority helped rescue a horse that escaped its enclosure and fell into a pool full of freezing water in Fort Collins.

Poudre Fire responded to the 6500 block of Kyle Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a large animal rescue. Firefighters worked to calm the horse and keep its head out of the water while other firefighters set up ropes to get the horse out of the pool.

By 7:20 p.m., the horse was successfully removed from the pool. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and others worked to warm the horse, while a Colorado State University (CSU) veterinarian attended to it. The horse was stabilized and taken to the CSU Vet Hospital for further care.

