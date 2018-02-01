Honoring Heath Gumm: What you need to know for Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Thousands are expected to attend a procession and funeral services Friday for Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm, who was shot and killed while on duty last week.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

The funeral will be open to the public. However, there will be limited space, and no public parking is available at the church. The public will not be admitted before 10:15 a.m.

Other important information if you plan on attending:

Once you enter the venue, please wait to be seated by an usher.

As a matter of security, please refrain from bringing bags inside the church. The only bags that will be permitted must be clear/see through. Oversized bags will not be allowed inside the venue.

Cell phones or any other small recording devices (to include audio only) will not be permitted to be used inside the venue.

The Gumm family has asked that in lieu of flowers, people can donate to Children's Hospital. The Adams County Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations for Gumm's family.

Denver7 will stream the service live on our website and our Facebook page.

Procession

A law enforcement procession will follow the family motorcade to the church before the ceremony.

It will depart from I-25 and Hwy 7 at between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. It will proceed west on Hwy 7 to N. 119th Street. It will turn south and proceed to E. South Boulder Road. The procession will turn west and proceed to Flatirons Community Church.

Full northbound closures will be in place as the procession enters and exits I-25. Motorists can expect up to a 45 minute delay throughout the I-25 corridor and surrounding roadways as a result of the closure.

In addition to the rolling closure on I-25, Adams County will conduct a full closure of CO 7 in both directions from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Surrounding roadways will likely become extremely congested as a result.

Tolls will be waived on I-25 from 84th Avenue to 120th Avenue during the closure. Once the ramps to I-25 are reopened, tolls will be reinstated.

Remembering Heath Gumm

The 31-year-old deputy graduated from Mullen High School in 2004 and earned his POST certification from Arapahoe Community College in 2011, according to an obituary published Wednesday.

He worked for Cripple Creek Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Department. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by Adams County Sheriff's Department in 2017.



Heath loved traveling, being outdoors, spending time with friends and family and playing hockey, the obituary read. He was loved by everyone who met him.



He is survived by his parents Jim and Beckie Gumm, wife Natasha Boettcher, grandmother Leona McDonald, sister Lorelei Gumm-Martinez, and brother-in-law Nicholas (JR) Martinez.