Homicide suspect shot by police in Thornton

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A homicide suspect was shot by police in Thornton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northglenn Police Department said the shooting, which involved both Northglenn officers and Thornton officers, happened at 136th Avenue and Washington Street.

There is not a threat to the community, the Northglenn Police Department said. The suspect's condition is unknown.

Washington Street is closed between 120th Avenue and 136th Avenue, police said. 136th Avenue is closed from Grant Street to Washington Street.

Denver7 is working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.