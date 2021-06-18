Homicide suspect barricaded in Arvada apartment, residents asked to shelter in place

ARVADA, Colo. — Police are trying to take a homicide suspect into custody who's barricaded inside an apartment in Arvada.

A public information officer wit the Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed says they believe Thomas Perez-Gonzalez, 32, is barricaded in a relative's apartment, which the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to be in the 6200 block of West 53rd Avenue.

The Arvada Police Department has issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of West 53rd Avenue and Marshall Street, asking them to stay indoors, lock and secure windows and call 911 if anyone is on their properties. The ACSO says Perez-Gonzalez is dressed in black clothing.

Earlier in the day Thursday, deputies located Perez-Gonzalez's vehicle at the Vallli-Hi Hotel at 7320 Pecos Street in Adams County. The ACSO said they attempted to arrest him, but he rammed his way out of the perimeter, hitting a few squad vehicles. They chased him to his location on West 53rd Avenue.

Perez-Gonzalez is wanted for a homicide at the Primrose Motel on June 11. The ACSO responded to the motel, located at 5450 Federal Boulevard, for a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured when Perez-Gonzalez rammed the vehicles.

This story is developing and will be updated.