Homicide investigation underway in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One person was reported dead Saturday in Highlands Ranch and police were searching for an unknown suspect, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet, police said a homicide investigation was underway for a ‘possible unknown suspect that may be dangerous’ in an area near Park Central Drive and Lucent.

We have an active homicide investigation in the area of Park Central Dr and Lucent in Highlands Ranch. We have one victim and looking for an unknown suspect at this time. If you have any information please call 3036607500. No current suspect description. pic.twitter.com/MUQ8DB4JPV — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 4, 2021

No other information was released about the victim or suspect. The sheriff’s office is seeking anyone with information to call 303-660-7500.

This is a developing story and will be updated.