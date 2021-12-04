Watch
Homicide investigation underway in Highlands Ranch

Posted at 12:37 PM, Dec 04, 2021
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One person was reported dead Saturday in Highlands Ranch and police were searching for an unknown suspect, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet, police said a homicide investigation was underway for a ‘possible unknown suspect that may be dangerous’ in an area near Park Central Drive and Lucent.

No other information was released about the victim or suspect. The sheriff’s office is seeking anyone with information to call 303-660-7500.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

