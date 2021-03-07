Homeowners, nearby residents help clean Boulder neighborhood after violent street party

BOULDER, Colo. - Homeowners, nearby residents and even students flocked to the Boulder neighborhood where a street party took place Saturday night to cleanup the leftover mess on Sunday morning.

Those living close to the street where the party took place recalled what they heard the previous night.

"I was watching TV but I could hear the helicopters and fireworks," said one woman.

She didn't initially head to the area to help clean, but after seeing another woman with a garbage bag in hand, she decided to help.

"I thought, she's doing something. She had an extra bag so I started picking up garbage, went home got some gloves and came back to do some more," she said.

Others, like Sarah Dawnhaynes, showed up within the hour, ready to rid the street of the debris left behind.

"A lot of sweeping up broken glass, just a lot of litter," she said.

Dawnhayes added she knew some students were frustrated with current restrictions, but trashing the neighborhood was no way to release those frustrations.

"This isn't how we deal with our stress, this isn't healthy, this isn't OK," she said.

Those who showed up to help clean Sunday morning were able to clear most of the area by 10 a.m. They put bags of trash they collected into pickup trucks, ready to take them elsewhere.