Home uninhabitable, 2 dogs die after fire in Bennett

BENNETT, Colo. — A Bennett home is uninhabitable after a house fire on Thanksgiving.

The call came in at 4:40 p.m. for a fire at a home on E. 56th Avenue, according to Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue.

The fire started outside on the deck and went into the south side of the home.

The owner was out of the home attending a family gathering at the time. No one else was home, but the two family dogs did not survive.

The Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue chief called the home uninhabitable, but it wasn’t destroyed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but the fire department said it’s not considered suspicious at this time.