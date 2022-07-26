Hoax call leads to Castle Rock police response

DENVER — Police in Castle Rock are investigating what they call a hoax that resulted in a police response to a Castle Rock address Monday morning.

The call came into the Castle Rock Police Department’s non-emergency line around 8:45 a.m., police said.

The caller told dispatch that a shooting had just taken place at a home near the area of Eaton Street and Plum Creek Parkway.

The caller also indicated they would shoot at police if they responded.

After the call, several officers were dispatched to the area but found no evidence that a shooting had taken place.

Police are still investigating.