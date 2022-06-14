Hikers in Manitou Springs area find human skull

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Two hikers found a human skull in late May while hiking around Manitou Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On May 29 around 6:30 p.m., two people walked into the Manitou Springs Police Department with a bag. Inside was a partial human skull and other pieces of bone, the sheriff's office said.

When talking with police, they explained they had been hiking near Spruce Trail near the water tower in Manitou Springs when they found the remains.

The Manitou Spring Police Department contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is now leading this investigation.

The following day, detectives with the sheriff's office and the Search and Rescue Team searched the area where the bones were found with two cadaver dog teams.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy on May 31. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

No other details were available.