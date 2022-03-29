Highway 93 in Jeffco closed due to deadly, fiery crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A fiery, head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle led to one death on Highway 93 south of Highway 72.

The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

A semi-truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash. A third vehicle is also possibly involved, Lewis said.

The semi-truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

One person in the passenger vehicle died.

Both directions of Highway 93 are closed between Highway 72 and Indian Head Road.

No further details were immediately available.