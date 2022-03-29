Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 93 in Jeffco closed due to deadly, fiery crash

deadly fiery highway 93 crash.png
Colorado Department of Transportation
deadly fiery highway 93 crash.png
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 10:11:28-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A fiery, head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle led to one death on Highway 93 south of Highway 72.

The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

A semi-truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash. A third vehicle is also possibly involved, Lewis said.

The semi-truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

One person in the passenger vehicle died.

Both directions of Highway 93 are closed between Highway 72 and Indian Head Road.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver local news streaming on your TV