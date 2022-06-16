Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 74 closed near Lair o' the Bear Park after deadly crash

CSP says closure should last into Thursday afternoon
Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 15:22:32-04

DENVER – Colorado Highway 74 is closed near Lair o’ the Bear Park between Kittredge and Idledale after a deadly rollover crash that happened Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol said the closure for the vehicle recovery and crash investigation could last past 1:30 p.m.

The drive of the vehicle was a 20-year-old man from Kittredge, according to a CSP spokesperson. He was the only person in the car when it went off the road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near a bend and ended up on the trail near the park, CSP said.

The driver who died in the crash has not been formally identified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360avswingame1.png

Watch the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7 | Full series schedule inside