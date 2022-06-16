Highway 74 closed near Lair o' the Bear Park after deadly crash

DENVER – Colorado Highway 74 is closed near Lair o’ the Bear Park between Kittredge and Idledale after a deadly rollover crash that happened Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol said the closure for the vehicle recovery and crash investigation could last past 1:30 p.m.

The drive of the vehicle was a 20-year-old man from Kittredge, according to a CSP spokesperson. He was the only person in the car when it went off the road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near a bend and ended up on the trail near the park, CSP said.

Colo 74 Closed between Kittredge & Idledale, mp 13 above Lair O' the Bear Park.



Sadly we are working a single vehicle rollover fatal crash. Investigation & recovery could last beyond 1:30 pm.



No good alternate routes for large vehicles.



S1 pic.twitter.com/4WiXSw0EPI — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 16, 2022

The driver who died in the crash has not been formally identified.