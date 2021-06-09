Highway 66 closed east of I-25 for multi-vehicle crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — At least four vehicles were involved in a crash that closed Highway 66 east of Interstate 25 in Weld County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 66 between Country Road 11 and Country Road 13 and the area is closed for clean up.

As of 8:25 a.m., it appeared that two sedans, one dump truck and one semi were involved.

The dump truck and sedans ended up in a ditch off the road. The semi's tractor did not roll, but its trailer, which was full of sand, crashed on its side and spilled sand across the highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.