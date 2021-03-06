Menu

Highway 6 reopens through Clear Creek Canyon after rock climber rescue

West Metro Fire Twitter
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 20:45:43-05

UPDATE: The rock climber has been rescued and Highway 6 has reopened.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Part of Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed for several hours as crews performed a high angle rescue for an injured rock climber.

According to Golden Fire Rescue the rock climber's injuries aren't considered critical. To perform the rescue, crews had to close down Highway 6 from Highway 58 to Highway 119. It's remained closed for about four hours.

Because Clear Creek is partially frozen, crews are using a ladder and a boat to move the patient across once they are moved off the steep incline.

Rescue crews did not provide further details on how the accident happened.

