Highway 6 closed in Clear Creek Canyon for technical rescue of rock climber

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 19, 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon are closed at Tunnel One due to a technical rescue of a rock climber.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Golden Fire Department, Arvada Fire Protection District and Alpine Rescue Team are assisting.

Drivers should avoid the area. It's not clear when the road will reopen.

JeffCo Open Space confirmed that the person is in need of medical attention. It's not clear where that person is located.

No other details were available as of Wednesday at 12:25 p.m.

