Highway 6 reopens after boulder comes down on car

GOLDEN, Colo. — Both directions of Highway 6 were closed after a crash that ended with a boulder on top of a car.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed a call came in at 6:34 a.m. for the crash in Clear Creek Canyon.

A car crashed into the rock wall and a boulder came down on top of it, according to Lewis.

A driver and a 3-year-old were inside the car. Lewis said there are very minor injuries from the crash, and neither have to go to the hospital.

The highway was closed from Colorado State Highway 93 to Colorado State Highway 119. Crews were able to work quickly to get the highway reopened by about 7:45 a.m.

