Highway 40 closed due to cement mixer rollover

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Highway 40 is closed west of Parshall after a cement mixer rolled over into the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in at approximately 6:33 p.m. for a report of vehicle accident.

The crash involved only the cement mixer with the 62-year-old driver inside, according to Colorado State Patrol. He wasn’t transported to the hospital, but ended up going at a later time. The extent of his injuries was not released.

CSP said there was a minor fuel and cement leak into the river, and all water notifications have been made.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

There’s no ETA on when Highway 40 will reopen. It’s closed between Corral Creek and Old U.S. 40, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Traffic is being redirected onto County Road 39 to County Road 33 to County Road 3.

